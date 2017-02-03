Advanced search

Devon’s ‘loneliest’ dog waits four years for home

11:46 03 February 2017

Lacey

Lacey

Archant

Lacey the collie has spent four years waiting at The Dogs Trust Ilfracombe for a loving new home. Can you offer her a forever home?

Comment
LaceyLacey

Devon’s ‘loneliest dog’ is looking for love this Valentine’s Day – after waiting almost four years to be re-homed.

Lacey, the seven-year-old Collie is described by staff at Dogs Trust Ilfracombe as a ‘wonderful dog’ with tonnes of love to give, yet she sadly continues to be ignored by potential adopters.

Despite being showered with affection by her canine carers, nothing compares to finding that special home to call her own. Her carers and canine chums alike all have their fingers and paws crossed that she’ll be whisked off to her forever home ahead of the most romantic day of the year.

Dogs Trust Ilfracombe rehoming centre manager, Elise Watson, said: “All of us at the rehoming centre adore Lacey as she is such a special girl. She’s a super dog with a fantastic personality; we can’t work out why she’s been overlooked so far. “Everyone at Dogs Trust Ilfracombe is hoping, this Valentine’s Day, somebody out there realises Lacey is their paw-fect match.”

Lacey is described as a shy girl by her canine carers but once she gets to know you she is very affectionate. Her ideal day is spent playing endless games of fetch with her ball or going for a swim at the beach, before snuggling for an afternoon snooze on a comfy bed. She loves delicious doggy treats and lots of cuddles.

Lacey is looking for a loving adult-only home with someone who has lots of time to give her the exercise she needs. She would like to be the only dog in the new home so she can lap up all the attention for herself. Potential adopters will need to visit the centre several times in order to help her overcome her shyness and start to build a bond.

Could you be the one for Lacey this Valentine’s Day? If you’re interested in re-homing Lacey, please call 0300 303 0292 or visit the centre at Hazeldene, West Down, Ilfracombe

Staff at Dogs Trust Ilfracombe are hoping an overlooked rescue dog finds love this Valentine’s Day, after waiting almost four years for that special someone at the rehoming centre.

Lacey, the seven-year-old Collie is described by staff as a “wonderful dog” with tonnes of love to give, yet sadly continues to be ignored by potential adopters. Despite being showered with affection by her canine carers, nothing compares to finding that special home to call her own. Her carers and canine chums alike all have their fingers and paws crossed that she’ll be whisked off to her forever home ahead of the most romantic day of the year.

Dogs Trust Ilfracombe Rehoming Centre Manager, Elise Watson, explains:

“All of us at the Rehoming Centre adore Lacey as she is such a special girl. She’s a super dog with a fantastic personality; we can’t work out why she’s been overlooked so far. Everyone at Dogs Trust Ilfracombe is hoping, this Valentine’s Day, somebody out there realises Lacey is their “pawfect” match!”

Lacey is described as a shy girl by her canine carers but once she gets to know you she is very affectionate. Her ideal day is spent playing endless games of fetch with her ball or going for a swim at the beach, before snuggling for an afternoon snooze on a comfy bed. She loves delicious doggy treats and lots of cuddles.

Lacey is looking for a loving adult-only home with someone who has lots of time to give her the exercise she needs. She would like to be the only dog in the new home so she can lap up all the attention for herself. Potential adopters will need to visit the centre several times in order to help her overcome her shyness and start to build a bond.

Could you be the one for Lacey this Valentine’s Day?

If you’re interested in rehoming Lacey, please call 0300 303 0292 or visit the centre at Hazeldene, West Down, Ilfracombe

Other News Stories

Body found in River Axe

Yesterday, 13:05 Chris Carson
Ian Rowley

The family of missing Chard man Ian Rowley have been informed

Read more

Devon’s ‘loneliest’ dog waits four years for home

Yesterday, 11:46 Becca Gliddon
Lacey

Lacey the collie has spent four years waiting at The Dogs Trust Ilfracombe for a loving new home. Can you offer her a forever home?

Read more

Tractor destroyed by fire at Uplyme

Yesterday, 10:15 Chris Carson

Crews battle to prevent some 300 litres of diesel entering a stream

Read more

Beautiful Days tickets go on sale today

Yesterday, 09:27 Eleanor Pipe
Beautiful Days Festival 2016 at Escot Park, Ottery St Mary

Tickets go on sale at 10am.

Read more

Devon County Council welcomes crackdown on HGVs driving on unsuitable roads

Yesterday, 09:17 Daniel Wilkins

Devon County Council has welcomed the Local Government Association’s (LGA) calls for powers to be given to tackle lorry drivers that flout height and weight restrictions.

Read more

Offwell haycart wins floral recognition

Yesterday, 09:03
Peter and Melanie Jolly are pictured with Ivan Buxton from the Campaign for the Protection of Rural England. Picture: Contributed

A representative from the Campaign for the Protection of Rural England attended the Offwell School recently, to present the parish council with their first place award for The Offwell Haycart in the ‘Most Creative and Distinctive planted outdoor space’ category.

Read more

Beer Coastguard bids farewell to deputy station manager Paul

Thu, 15:30 Clarissa Place
Paul Driver of Beer Coastguard. Ref shb 05-17TI 6490. Picture: Terry Ife

Beer Coastguard has bid a fond farewell to its deputy station manager, who has retired after 37 years of service.

Read more

Lyme’s Marine Theatre saved from closure

Thu, 14:21 Chris Carson
Lyme's Marine Theatre.

Town council agrees £15,000 of ‘last chance’ funding.

Read more

Former Axminster Mayor dies

Thu, 10:35 Chris Carson
Joy Hull

Joy Hull was a long-serving town councillor who represented the Weycroft Ward

Read more

Honiton parents’ anger after school bus crash

Thu, 07:05 Chris Carson
The school bus which skidded on blakc ice at Honiton

Highways chiefs slammed for refusing to grit steep Northcote Hill which is prone to black ice

Read more

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Most Read News

Homeless woman guilty of begging

Exeter magistrates court. Ref exe 01-17TI 4933. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton parents’ anger after school bus crash

The school bus which skidded on blakc ice at Honiton

Body found in Exmouth; Investigation launched

Court hears of woman’s gunpoint terror at Seaton

A gun similar to the one alleged to have been used during an attack in Seaton

Body found in River Axe

Ian Rowley

Exmouth battered by Storm Doris

Storm Doris hits Exmouth. Picure: Gillian Harris

Useful Links

Family notices
Advertise in the paper
Submit a Story
Submit a Story
Buy Photos
Competitions
iwitness24
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus Page
Reader Travel
Family Notices 24

Read Online

Image
Read the Midweek Herald e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Local business directory

Honiton's trusted business finder

Show Job Lists

Find planning applications