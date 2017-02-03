Devon’s ‘loneliest’ dog waits four years for home

Lacey

Lacey the collie has spent four years waiting at The Dogs Trust Ilfracombe for a loving new home. Can you offer her a forever home?

Lacey Lacey

Devon’s ‘loneliest dog’ is looking for love this Valentine’s Day – after waiting almost four years to be re-homed.

Lacey, the seven-year-old Collie is described by staff at Dogs Trust Ilfracombe as a ‘wonderful dog’ with tonnes of love to give, yet she sadly continues to be ignored by potential adopters.

Despite being showered with affection by her canine carers, nothing compares to finding that special home to call her own. Her carers and canine chums alike all have their fingers and paws crossed that she’ll be whisked off to her forever home ahead of the most romantic day of the year.

Dogs Trust Ilfracombe rehoming centre manager, Elise Watson, said: “All of us at the rehoming centre adore Lacey as she is such a special girl. She’s a super dog with a fantastic personality; we can’t work out why she’s been overlooked so far. “Everyone at Dogs Trust Ilfracombe is hoping, this Valentine’s Day, somebody out there realises Lacey is their paw-fect match.”

Lacey is described as a shy girl by her canine carers but once she gets to know you she is very affectionate. Her ideal day is spent playing endless games of fetch with her ball or going for a swim at the beach, before snuggling for an afternoon snooze on a comfy bed. She loves delicious doggy treats and lots of cuddles.

Lacey is looking for a loving adult-only home with someone who has lots of time to give her the exercise she needs. She would like to be the only dog in the new home so she can lap up all the attention for herself. Potential adopters will need to visit the centre several times in order to help her overcome her shyness and start to build a bond.

Could you be the one for Lacey this Valentine’s Day? If you’re interested in re-homing Lacey, please call 0300 303 0292 or visit the centre at Hazeldene, West Down, Ilfracombe

