Dinner in Axminster to celebrate HALFF’s birthday

Healthy eating charity HALFF is to celebrate its 10th birthday with a fundraising dinner.

It takes place at 7.30pm, on Thursday, March 16, at the River Cottage Canteen, in Axminster.

A two-course meal will cost £25 per head.

All proceeds will go to HALFF.

Booking is essential - contact laura@halff.org.uk , or call 01297 631782.