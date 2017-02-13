Advanced search

Dorset councils vote for change

17:00 13 February 2017

West Dorset District Council leader Robert Gould

West Dorset District Council leader Robert Gould

The likelihood of Dorset’s nine councils being replaced by two new unitary authorities is a step closer, after five of them voted for change, including West Dorset District Council,

Based on the weight of public opinion, financial data and evidence of the likely benefits of change to the county as a whole, councillors have agreed that the two new unitary councils should comprise of the following existing local authority areas:

• Unitary A: Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole.

• Unitary B: East Dorset, North Dorset, Purbeck, West Dorset, Weymouth and Portland - including the services currently provided by Dorset County Council in this area. If approved, the new council would ‘go live’ in April 2019.

Leader of Dorset County Council Robert Gould said: “This is absolutely the right decision for Dorset County Council to have made. The final decision lies with the Secretary of State, but Dorset county councillors have made an historic decision which will help protect the frontline services and is in the best interests of all our residents.”

