East Devon pupils can learn what Anglo-Saxons built

07:00 17 January 2017

Kate Edwards (left.) and Charlotte Eve. Picture: SUBMITTED

A new ‘construction company’ has set up in Uplyme – building Anglo-Saxon longhouses and roundhouses.

An Anglo Saxon roundhouseAn Anglo Saxon roundhouse

Kate Edwards and Charlotte Eve have relocated to the village from Norfolk, where they first began their unusual workshops for young people.

Operating as Edwards and Eve Cob Building, they offer earth building workshops to local schools across East Devon.

Their biggest and most exciting workshop involves teaching children to build their own permanent, full-scale Anglo Saxon house!

Charlotte, who is a trained teacher as well as earth builder, said: “Our bigger projects, where we actually build an Anglo-Saxon house with the children, take a few weeks to complete. If any headteachers or parents want to learn more about what we do, they can call us on 01297 444257 or visit our website www.cobcourses.com”

Kate Edwards, an internationally renowned cob builder and teacher, who heads the building projects with the children, said: “By far our most rewarding work is empowering children to build the Anglo-Saxon houses themselves. The process is fun and exciting and the children are so proud at the end of the project – they create a lasting legacy for their school that will last for generations. The process brings history to life.

“And children who might normally find it difficult learning in the traditional classroom setting, really grow in confidence. Schools see another side to their students they may not have seen before.”

To learn more about the cob and earth building workshops, visit cobcourses.com or phone 01297 444275.

