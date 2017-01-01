Exmouth man captures UFO photographs

UFO seen over Exmouth Picture: Tyron Osborne Archant

These pictures taken by an Exmouth man show what appears to be a UFO flying over the town this week.

Tyron Osborne, 52, of Brixington, was sitting at home on a day off work when he saw what appeared to be a shooting star.

This prompted him to grab his camera and tripod and capture the moment that possibly saw an alien flyover.

Dominoes Pizza worker Tyron admitted he was a UFO sceptic until the moment he saw what appears to be a flying saucer travelling towards Lympstone.

He said: “I noticed a star on the horizon and as soon as the sun went down the star started moving at a pace.

“It was going overhead one minute and was gone the next – I have never seen anything like it in my life.

“I believe we cannot be alone in the universe – it’s impossible.

“We cannot be the only planet to have intelligent life.”

Has anyone else seen the UFO flying over East Devon? Let us know.