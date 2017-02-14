Family search for missing pet in Seaton

Sukey went missing on Thursday, February 9. Archant

A family that recently moved home is calling upon neighbours to help them look for their cat, Sukey.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Their large, ginger and white 14-year-old male cat went missing from their West Acres home on Thursday, February 9, and has not been seen since.

Karen Robinson said: “We have asked local residents if they could check any outbuildings - garages, sheds, greenhouses etc and to keep a look out for him.

“We are also concerned as this was the start of a very cold spell in this area.

“We have put posters up and delivered leaflets to 60 houses and have been heartened by the positive response by local residents.”

Anyone who can help the Robinson family is asked to contact them on 07879 440316.