Family ties are the secret to Honiton couple’s long marriage

A congratulations card from the Queen was received by David Downs and his wife, Sylvia, who recently marked their diamond wedding anniversary.

Childhood sweethearts David, 79, and Sylvia, 78, of Otter Valley Park, Honiton, celebrated 60 years of marriage with family and friends at a hotel stay in Bath.

The couple credit their long and happy marriage to having children when they were young, and ‘staying young with them’; they have three children, nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, with another on the way.

Daughter Sharon Davey said: “We all celebrated this event at a plush hotel and meal in Bath, with Mum and Dad having the honeymoon suite.

“Mum and Dad describe their 60 years together as precious and special due to having close family around at all times.”