Five more benefit from Honiton’s Joe Gilson Mobility Scheme

Brian Beer was given a scooter by Carol Gilson after being introduced by Leo Collier. Picture: Contributed Archant

An ex-serviceman has benefited from the Joe Gilson Mobility Scheme.

Brian Beer, 62, who has severe nerve-end damage, was given a scooter by Carol Gilson, who founded the scheme.

Brian is an ex-army serviceman and was introduced to Mrs Gilson by Leo Collier, from the armed forces charity, the SSAFA.

Mr Collier, from Stockland, said Mrs Gilson was honoured to be able to help SSAFA.

Other people to have benefited from the Joe Gilson scheme have been a woman in Honiton, a man who is seriously ill in Minehead, who received a scooter, and a woman from Crediton, who is an amputee.

Mrs Gilson also handed over a scooter to a man in Ottery St Mary.

Mrs Gilson would like to thank everyone who has donated scooters to the scheme, who made it possible to improve the independence of the recipients.