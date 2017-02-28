Former signaller Joe turns 105 in Seaton

Joe Daniels with members of the RBL and Royal Corps of Signallers at his 105th birthday celebrations Archant

A Londoner who remembers the Blitz of his youth was flanked by modern-day members of his old unit to celebrate his 105th birthday.

Joe Daniels, formerly of Lymebourne Park but now a resident of Netherhayes Care Home in Seaton, received a card from the Queen and was honoured by servicemen from the Royal Corps of Signallers and the Royal British Legion.

Dave O’Connor, who chairs its Sidmouth branch, said: “Joe was born in London in 1912 and still remembers some of the actions carried out during World War One.

“In World War Two, he was very active in the Blitz, then he joined the Royal Corps of Signallers and served in north Africa and Europe.

“Although he’s a little unsteady on his feet, his mind is very active – he remembers everything, and he’s such a character.

“We hope to get him another card from the Queen for his 106th birthday.”

A message from her majesty congratulated Joe on turning 105.