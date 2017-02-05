Advanced search

Fun for auction team in Honiton as TV cameras roll

07:00 05 February 2017

Filming the BBC's Bargain Hunt at Whittons, in Honiton. Picture: Contributed

Filming the BBC's Bargain Hunt at Whittons, in Honiton. Picture: Contributed

Archant

Whittons Auctioneers and Valuers has been reflecting on a strong end to 2016, in which it was involved in recording episodes of the BBC’s Bargain Hunt.

Shortly before Christmas, the auction house welcomed a film crew to its premises to record seven episodes of the series, which are due to be aired later this year.

With more than 125 years of knowledge spanning over five generations, Edward Whitton specialises in silver, jewellery and watches, but has a broad spectrum in all aspects of the antique and art industry in their purpose-built auction house in the heart of Honiton.

In its third year of business, Whittons has obtained various items, including a rare collection of model trains which were sold in late autumn last year. With a packed-out saleroom, bidding was fiercely fought out between trade, collectors, anonymous telephone bidders and the internet.

With such rare discoveries to auction as these, they said they have achieved some outstanding results. In the pre-Christmas collectors’ sale with Bargain Hunt on board, Edward Whitton hit the hammer down at £420 for a seasonal set of four menu holders in the form of stags.

And one wife was very happy with her Christmas present - a large platinum set diamond necklace with over 15 carats of stone, bought by a North Devon client for £16,000.

Mr Whitton said: “The lively atmosphere of the auction room never ceases to surprise: when the ‘sleeper’ of the sale was discovered, two bidders in the room fought it out for a damaged 19th century Chinese porcelain vase which eventually sold for £2,100 to the trade.”

Speaking about the visit of the Bargain Hunt team, Mr Whitton said: “We enjoyed the presence of Bargain Hunt very much and we all had a bit of a giggle at times.

“It was a bit of a novelty having about ten cameras in your face while auctioneering, but a good day was had by all.

“The presenters were just as you see on TV, good fun, and I would probably do it again.”

