Goose Fayre wins award for sustaining rural life

At the awards ceremony are (l to r) Colin Pady, former Colyford Mayor John Mills, Ivan Buxton (CPRE) and Goose Fayre chairman Tim Wheeler. Picture: CHRIS CARSON Archant

Colyford Goose Fayre has won a major award for bringing the community together and maintaining village life.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It claimed first spot in the sustainable places category of the ‘Our Outdoors’ competition, which is organised by the Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE).

The prize is one year’s free membership of the CPRE for the ancient borough of Colyford, a plaque and a cheque for £200.

Village officials received the awards from CPRE trustee and wildlife spokesman Ivan Buxton at a ceremony in Colyford Memorial Hall on Thursday.

He said judges were mightily impressed with the mediaeval fayre, which ticked all their boxes.

“Congratulations, you really have epitomised the spirit of what CPRE is all about – trying to maintain rural and village life,” he said.

The award was received jointly by Tim Wheeler, the current chairman of the Goose Fayre Committee, and Colin Pady, who reinvigorated the ancient event in 1980. Mr Wheeler said he received it on behalf of the whole community and the many people who contributed to the fayre over the years, including Mr Pady and Howard West, a former chairman. “It’s a real accoldade,” he added.

The CPRE ‘Our Outdoors’ competition is an opportunity for people of all ages and from all walks of life to work together to bring about improvements in their community by promoting social cohesion and increased focus on ‘The Great Outdoors’ and, above all, improving the understanding of the importance of preserving and sustaining the countryside for future generations to enjoy.