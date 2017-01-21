Advanced search

Helpers needed at extended Lyme Regis Museum

15:00 22 January 2017

Lyme Regis Museum

Archant

Lyme Regis Museum is looking for new volunteers.

This June will see the museum reopen after the construction of the Mary Anning Wing - a £1million extension.

Museum director David Tucker said: “We’re steaming ahead with the building, and now it is time to focus on the people at the core of what we do – volunteers.

“The museum simply can’t function without them, and we will need more when we reopen in June to carry out a wide range of exciting and interesting roles.”

Tasks include welcoming visitors, supporting the new shop, helping people to understand the collections and helping with events and activities.

Volunteers need to be enthusiastic and well motivated, said Mr Tucker, and in return they get the chance to work in the well-respected museum, meet new people and enjoy social events.

Anyone interested in volunteering is invited to a gathering in The Marine Theatre, at 2pm, on Thursday, January 26. To find out more, call 01297 443370 or email David Tucker on director@lymeregismuseum.co.uk

