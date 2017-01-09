Holyshute Lodge proves a popular choice

Richard and Sheila Youngamn are residents of Churchill's Holyshute Lodge, Honiton. Picture: Theo Moye © Theo Moye. All Rights Reserved

The developer behind Honiton’s Holyshute Lodge has said only three apartments remain unsold at the retirement home.

Housebuilder Churchill Retirement Living, said the lodge has proved a popular choice thanks to its location and lively community.

Jo Ridehalgh, regional marketing executive, said: “Holyshute Lodge has a real sense of community and offers all the support and facilities needed for a worry-free retirement.

“With just three apartments now available, potential buyers will have to act quickly to make the most of the lifestyle on offer at the lodge.”

Retired couple Richard and Sheila Youngman, both 82, moved in earlier this year to be closer to the Devon coast.

Richard said: “We were drawn to the idea of retirement living and liked the independent lifestyle that Churchill’s Lodges offer. We have settled in very well and it’s in a great location in the town.

To find out more about Holyshute Lodge call 01404 808 684 or visit www.churchillretirement.co.uk