Honiton girls remember aunt with haircut

Molly Clark, and Samia Mutter and their friend Taylor Appleby. Picture: Contributed Archant

Love for a much-missed aunt and sister has prompted two youngsters to cut off their hair to make wigs for the Little Princess Trust.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The late Gabrielle Winser and her daughter Devon Hooper. Picture: Contributed The late Gabrielle Winser and her daughter Devon Hooper. Picture: Contributed

Samia Crewe, aged 10, her sister Molly, aged six and their friend Taylor Appleby, aged eight, are gearing up for extreme haircuts as part of a fun day in Honiton to raise funds for the Brain Tumour Charity.

The fun day is being held Honiton Family Church on Saturday, January 14, from 10am until 3pm, in memory of Gabrielle Winser, a hairdresser from Honiton who died from a brain tumour in 2015 aged 26.

Gabrielle’s sister Natasha Crewe, aged 32, from Talaton, near Escot, said her daughters Samia and Molly, were ‘excited’ about handing over their long locks to charity to help make real hair wigs for chemo-stricken children, while also honouring their aunt’s memory.

Natasha said: “They are looking forward to it; they’re getting really excited. I will be getting emotional when they’re having it done.”

Natasha hopes the day will also raise funds and awareness for the Brain Tumour Charity as a tribute to her sister.

Hairdresser Gabrielle, who worked at Hunters Hairdressing in Honiton, was diagnosed with a brain tumour in May 2015 and died later that year.