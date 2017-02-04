Honiton mum donates her hill climb money to Fun Fit

Fun Fit youngsters at Honiton Primary School Archant

Honiton Primary School parent and former governor Phillipa Clifford-Davis went motor racing – and raised money for the pupils.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

She volunteered to help Honiton Round Table to work the gates at the Wiscombe Hill Climb.

In return, the group offered to donate money to a charity of her choice.

Phillipa said: “I chose to donate it to the school with the stipulation that it needed to be used for early intervention.

“The money has gone towards new equipment for Fun Fit – which helps to improve a child’s co-ordination skills and underlying postural stability and balance.”