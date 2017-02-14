Gallery

Honiton performers are ready for pantomime

HCTC'S performance of Aladdin. Ref mhh 07-17TI 7178. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Honiton Community Theatre Company’s production of Aladdin opens at The Beehive tonight (Tuesday).

HCTC'S performance of Aladdin. Ref mhh 07-17TI 7125. Picture: Terry Ife HCTC'S performance of Aladdin. Ref mhh 07-17TI 7126. Picture: Terry Ife HCTC'S performance of Aladdin. Ref mhh 07-17TI 7129. Picture: Terry Ife HCTC'S performance of Aladdin. Ref mhh 07-17TI 7130. Picture: Terry Ife HCTC'S performance of Aladdin. Ref mhh 07-17TI 7133. Picture: Terry Ife HCTC'S performance of Aladdin. Ref mhh 07-17TI 7138. Picture: Terry Ife HCTC'S performance of Aladdin. Ref mhh 07-17TI 7143. Picture: Terry Ife HCTC'S performance of Aladdin. Ref mhh 07-17TI 7145. Picture: Terry Ife HCTC'S performance of Aladdin. Ref mhh 07-17TI 7152. Picture: Terry Ife HCTC'S performance of Aladdin. Ref mhh 07-17TI 7154. Picture: Terry Ife HCTC'S performance of Aladdin. Ref mhh 07-17TI 7156. Picture: Terry Ife HCTC'S performance of Aladdin. Ref mhh 07-17TI 7158. Picture: Terry Ife HCTC'S performance of Aladdin. Ref mhh 07-17TI 7164. Picture: Terry Ife HCTC'S performance of Aladdin. Ref mhh 07-17TI 7170. Picture: Terry Ife HCTC'S performance of Aladdin. Ref mhh 07-17TI 7171. Picture: Terry Ife HCTC'S performance of Aladdin. Ref mhh 07-17TI 7172. Picture: Terry Ife HCTC'S performance of Aladdin. Ref mhh 07-17TI 7173. Picture: Terry Ife HCTC'S performance of Aladdin. Ref mhh 07-17TI 7176. Picture: Terry Ife HCTC'S performance of Aladdin. Ref mhh 07-17TI 7178. Picture: Terry Ife HCTC'S performance of Aladdin. Ref mhh 07-17TI 7180. Picture: Terry Ife HCTC'S performance of Aladdin. Ref mhh 07-17TI 7181. Picture: Terry Ife HCTC'S performance of Aladdin. Ref mhh 07-17TI 7184. Picture: Terry Ife HCTC'S performance of Aladdin. Ref mhh 07-17TI 7185. Picture: Terry Ife HCTC'S performance of Aladdin. Ref mhh 07-17TI 7195. Picture: Terry Ife HCTC'S performance of Aladdin. Ref mhh 07-17TI 7197. Picture: Terry Ife HCTC'S performance of Aladdin. Ref mhh 07-17TI 7199. Picture: Terry Ife HCTC'S performance of Aladdin. Ref mhh 07-17TI 7201. Picture: Terry Ife HCTC'S performance of Aladdin. Ref mhh 07-17TI 7202. Picture: Terry Ife HCTC'S performance of Aladdin. Ref mhh 07-17TI 7203. Picture: Terry Ife





































This year, the pantomime, written by Jack Northcott, stars local students Chloe and Kayley Docherty in the roles of Aladdin and Jasmine, Charlie Craig as the Genie of the Lamp, Shaun Bonetta as the evil Abanaza and Alex Jackson as the Dame: Widow Twankey.

The production also features favourite Honiton pantomime regulars including Lou Pottinger, Amelia Hibbert and Lauren Craig.

Aladdin features the same creative team as last year’s sell-out success of Peter Pan with a new choreographer; Sarah Pottinger. Beth Hibbert is directing, Tracey Bonetta produces and Ian Crew, recognisable recently to audiences in Axminster’s Full Monty, is the musical director.

Beth Hibbert said: “We’re so lucky, as a group, to continue to draw from the people of Honiton. One thing’s for sure, Honiton’s got talent.”

Tickets have been selling well so those wanting to go are advised to contact the box office to check availability.

Tickets are £10 and £6 and are available from The Beehive’s box office in person, by calling 01404 384 050 or you can visit www.beehivehoniton.co.uk.

The show runs until Saturday, February 18, starting at 7pm, with a matinee on Saturday at 2pm.