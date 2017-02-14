Advanced search

Honiton performers are ready for pantomime

14:30 14 February 2017

HCTC'S performance of Aladdin. Ref mhh 07-17TI 7178. Picture: Terry Ife

HCTC'S performance of Aladdin. Ref mhh 07-17TI 7178. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Honiton Community Theatre Company’s production of Aladdin opens at The Beehive tonight (Tuesday).

This year, the pantomime, written by Jack Northcott, stars local students Chloe and Kayley Docherty in the roles of Aladdin and Jasmine, Charlie Craig as the Genie of the Lamp, Shaun Bonetta as the evil Abanaza and Alex Jackson as the Dame: Widow Twankey.

The production also features favourite Honiton pantomime regulars including Lou Pottinger, Amelia Hibbert and Lauren Craig.

Aladdin features the same creative team as last year’s sell-out success of Peter Pan with a new choreographer; Sarah Pottinger. Beth Hibbert is directing, Tracey Bonetta produces and Ian Crew, recognisable recently to audiences in Axminster’s Full Monty, is the musical director.

Beth Hibbert said: “We’re so lucky, as a group, to continue to draw from the people of Honiton. One thing’s for sure, Honiton’s got talent.”

Tickets have been selling well so those wanting to go are advised to contact the box office to check availability.

Tickets are £10 and £6 and are available from The Beehive’s box office in person, by calling 01404 384 050 or you can visit www.beehivehoniton.co.uk.

The show runs until Saturday, February 18, starting at 7pm, with a matinee on Saturday at 2pm.

