Honiton pupils get ready for Shakespeare
15:00 09 January 2017
Archant
Rehearsals for Cymbeline are in full swing at Honiton Community College.
The school has never repeated the same Shakespeare play in the last 22 years and will continue the tradition of the audience sitting at tables with a few small bites to eat, live music and a licensed bar to help wash the Shakespeare down.
The performances will take place at 7pm, on Friday, January 13, and Saturday, January 14.
Tickets are available from the college reception.