Honiton residents urged to respond over hospital beds
17:00 03 January 2017
Archant
Residents have until Friday to respond to a consultation about closing beds at Honiton Hospital.
Speaking after a meeting on Wednesday, December 21, where a 3,000-name petition was handed over to the NEW Devon Clinical Commissioning Group, Heather Penwarden said the Mackarness Hall was packed to capacity and there was a lively debate.
She also said: “The consultation period ends on Friday, January 6, so we would still urge people to respond to the proposals by completing the form of writing directly to NEW Devon CCG.”