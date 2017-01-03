Honiton residents urged to respond over hospital beds

June Brown, of Honiton Senior Voice, hands over a 3,000-name petition in support of retaining medical beds at Honiton Hospital. Picture: Contributed Archant

Residents have until Friday to respond to a consultation about closing beds at Honiton Hospital.

Speaking after a meeting on Wednesday, December 21, where a 3,000-name petition was handed over to the NEW Devon Clinical Commissioning Group, Heather Penwarden said the Mackarness Hall was packed to capacity and there was a lively debate.

She also said: “The consultation period ends on Friday, January 6, so we would still urge people to respond to the proposals by completing the form of writing directly to NEW Devon CCG.”