Honiton’s Poppy Appeal raises £14,700

Organisers of the Poppy Appeal in Honiton have said it raised more than £14,000.

Speaking on behalf of appeal organisers, Chris Sinden said this year’s Poppy Appeal had been very well supported in Honiton and its surrounding villages of Dunkeswell and Offwell.

He said: “Organisations which deserve a special mention are Tesco, the Air Force and Army Cadets, the ladies of the Happy Hookers crochet group as well as Lidl and Aldi.”

He also said more than 100 small businesses took part.

Mr Sinden appealed for a new appeal co-ordinator, with the current incumbent stepping down.

He said: “There are plenty of volunteers to assist and the retiring poppy co-ordinator will be available for advice and support. The last two weeks in October and the first two weeks in November are the busiest and most enjoyable time. You will meet the public and learn a tremendous amount about Honiton and its generous folk.”

Anyone who would like to run or take part in the Poppy Appeal should ring Mr Sinden on 01404 44474.