Honiton’s Sharon praised by TV’s Stephen

Slimming World Consultant Sharon Grove met TV presenter Stephen Mulhern. Picture: Contributed Archant

A Slimming World Consultant from Honiton has been praised by TV presenter Stephen Mulhern.

Sharon Grove, who runs a Slimming World group at Honiton Family Church, every Tuesday, was delighted to get a chance to embrace Stephen when he presented the annual Slimming World Awards.

Sharon said meeting Stephen was a wonderful way to round-off a great 12 months for the Honiton Slimming World group.

She said: “I felt very honoured to represent the Honiton Slimming World group when I met Stephen..”

Mr Mulhern spoke to members of Slimming World and said: “Every one of them spoke passionately about how they felt that they couldn’t have achieved everything they had or made the changes they have to eat more healthily and become more active without the support, advice and encouragement of their group each and every week.

“So people like Sharon are clearly very important.”