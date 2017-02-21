Honiton Scouts plant apple trees

Adams Apples, of Payhembury, provide the trees for a grassland site in Wilmington

Members of the 1st Honiton Scout Group had a great time planting nine different varieties of apple trees on a piece of grassland in Wilmington.

Tom and Tamsin Green, who live in Whitefield, bought the trees from Adams Apples, of Payhembury, and thought it would be a good idea to get the scout group involved in planting them.

Group scout leader Helen Turner was delighted to accept their invitation.

She said: “The scout members really enjoyed the experience of planting the trees, as it was just not dig a hole and put them in.

“It was something that they had not done before and really enjoyed it.”