Honiton sixth formers rise to a bake-off challenge

Valentine-themed cakes fetch £167 for British Heart Foundation

Sixth formers at Honiton Community College rose to the challenge during a bake-off competition.

They created a range of delicious Valentine-themed cakes which they later sold to fellow students and staff, raising £167.27.

The charity that they chose to receive the money was the British Heart Foundation.

Head of Sixth Form, Selena Burroughs, said she was delighted at the amount of entries the funds raised.

She added: “The students love a bake off competition and the cakes they baked were of amazing quality and design. A hard job for the judges to call the winner but congratulations to all the sixth formers who helped make this event a success.”

The winners were: best student entry -Tia James; Loveliest (best fit to the Valentine theme) - Rachel Larcombe; best staff entry - Selena Burroughs; best taste - Ella George.