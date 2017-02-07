Honiton students’ studies raise funds for See the Future

Pictured (from Left to right) are Oli Reed, Jack Phillips, Sadie Pike, Sam Prangley, Leanne Greengrass, John Greengrass, Alex Fenegan, Toby Nicholas, Oli Gorman, Lauren Ives and George Hawker. Picture: Contributed Archant

Year 13 business students at Honiton Community College have been praised for organising successful charity events.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Year 13 business students at Honiton Community College have been praised for organising successful charity events.

The group organised a cake sale and year seven disco in order to raise funds for the Honiton-based charity, See The Future.

The events were organised by the students as part of their business studies coursework and both were successful, raising £239 for the charity.

More than 50 year seven pupils attended the disco and greatly enjoyed the event.

Business teacher Julie Money said: “The event provided a great opportunity for the students to develop their practical business and event management skills. The group was responsible for carrying out a feasibility study and then for planning and running the events.

“They did an amazing job and demonstrated excellent organisational and planning skills.”

Oliver Gorman, one of the organising group, said: “Organising the whole event, from start to finish was a lot of fun and really helped me to develop my business skills. The actual event enabled me to practise my entertainment skills, which will be useful for my chosen career as an entertainer. We were motivated to raise as much money as possible for a worthy cause like See The Future.”

See The Future is a Honiton based charity established to raise awareness of the importance of going to an opticians, not just for vision purposes but also to detect other health issues.

Money raised goes to non-Government funded eye care units across the UK and local after-care projects.

Leanne and John Greengrass, founders of the charity, visited the students to collect the money raised by the events.

Leanne said: “It was lovely to be invited to Honiton Community College to receive a cheque that was raised by sixth form students studying business.

“It was great to hear how they heard about See The Future and how they raised the funds. It is hard to organise events, no matter how big or small, so I was overwhelmed to hear that they had run a cake stall and also organised a year seven Hallowe’en party. We are extremely grateful for all their hard work.”