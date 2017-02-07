Advanced search

Honiton students’ studies raise funds for See the Future

08:41 07 February 2017

Pictured (from Left to right) are Oli Reed, Jack Phillips, Sadie Pike, Sam Prangley, Leanne Greengrass, John Greengrass, Alex Fenegan, Toby Nicholas, Oli Gorman, Lauren Ives and George Hawker. Picture: Contributed

Pictured (from Left to right) are Oli Reed, Jack Phillips, Sadie Pike, Sam Prangley, Leanne Greengrass, John Greengrass, Alex Fenegan, Toby Nicholas, Oli Gorman, Lauren Ives and George Hawker. Picture: Contributed

Archant

Year 13 business students at Honiton Community College have been praised for organising successful charity events.

Comment

Year 13 business students at Honiton Community College have been praised for organising successful charity events.

The group organised a cake sale and year seven disco in order to raise funds for the Honiton-based charity, See The Future.

The events were organised by the students as part of their business studies coursework and both were successful, raising £239 for the charity.

More than 50 year seven pupils attended the disco and greatly enjoyed the event.

Business teacher Julie Money said: “The event provided a great opportunity for the students to develop their practical business and event management skills. The group was responsible for carrying out a feasibility study and then for planning and running the events.

“They did an amazing job and demonstrated excellent organisational and planning skills.”

Oliver Gorman, one of the organising group, said: “Organising the whole event, from start to finish was a lot of fun and really helped me to develop my business skills. The actual event enabled me to practise my entertainment skills, which will be useful for my chosen career as an entertainer. We were motivated to raise as much money as possible for a worthy cause like See The Future.”

See The Future is a Honiton based charity established to raise awareness of the importance of going to an opticians, not just for vision purposes but also to detect other health issues.

Money raised goes to non-Government funded eye care units across the UK and local after-care projects.

Leanne and John Greengrass, founders of the charity, visited the students to collect the money raised by the events.

Leanne said: “It was lovely to be invited to Honiton Community College to receive a cheque that was raised by sixth form students studying business.

“It was great to hear how they heard about See The Future and how they raised the funds. It is hard to organise events, no matter how big or small, so I was overwhelmed to hear that they had run a cake stall and also organised a year seven Hallowe’en party. We are extremely grateful for all their hard work.”

Other News Stories

Police welcome sentencing of three men for offences in Seaton

15:23 Stephen Sumner
Sentenced: Jamie Channing, Troy Coaker and Howard Dwyer

Detectives have welcomed the sentencing of three men for a string of offences in Seaton last June.

Read more

Asbestos found in Axminster flats

10:32 Chris Carson
Work is under way to remove dangerous asbestos from Axminster's Polar Mount flats. Picture: CHRIS CARSON

Urgent work has begun to remove the dangerous material

Read more

Cuddly toy sent in to space from Seaton

09:08
Alvin is placed inside his rocket for the journey into space.

Pupils at Seaton Primary School sent a cuddly toy bear into space last week.

Read more

Homeowner call for beach management plan for Sidmouth

Yesterday, 18:24 Clarissa Place
Ref shs Before and after of shed

Paul Griew saw his summerhouse disappear down Sidmouth’s crumbling cliffs this week.

Read more

Inspector finds more than 17,000 crimes ‘not recorded’ by Devon and Cornwall Police

Yesterday, 13:04 Matt Smart

A report released by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary today (Thursday) said the force is ‘inadequate’ when it comes to recording crime.

Read more

Beehive’s early start-up loan repayment welcomed by Honiton Town Council

Yesterday, 08:47
The Honiton Beehive. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 2249-34-14AW

Honiton mayor Caroline Kolek has welcomed the early repayment of a loan which helped get The Beehive started.

Read more

Plenty to savour at the third Budleigh Food Festival

Wed, 18:30
Chef Chris Onions will be giving a cookery demo at the Budleigh Food Festival. Picture: Matt Austin.

Plans are being finalised for the third Budleigh Food Festival.

Read more

Body identified as missing Chard man

Wed, 15:39 Chris Carson
Ian Rowley

Police confirm that a body found in the River Axe was that of ‘vulnerable’ Ian Rowley, 58

Read more

Axminster man’s 80th birthday skydive

Wed, 15:18 Chris Carson
Allan Hill on his way down!

Allan is on target to raise nearly £3,000 for the Devon Air Ambulance

Read more

Lyme housing estate’s only shop closes

Wed, 11:51 Chris Carson
Staples Stores now closed

Staples Stores ceases trading after more than 60 years

Read more

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

Most Read News

Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing Sidmouth woman

Police are concerned for the welfare of Tanya Vickery, who went missing on Tuesday evening

Axminster teenager’s community spirit commended

Pictured are (l to r) Jack Bennett, 17, Deirdre Ryan and Victoria Robinson (EDDC Community Development workers), Chris Pritchard, 17, also from Millwey Rise.

Devon’s ‘loneliest’ dog waits four years for home

Lacey

Seaton man accused of sexually assaulting a child

Exeter Crown Court.

Police resume search for missing Sidmouth woman

Police are concerned for the welfare of Tanya Vickery, who went missing on Tuesday evening

Body identified as missing Chard man

Ian Rowley

Useful Links

Family notices
Advertise in the paper
Submit a Story
Submit a Story
Buy Photos
Competitions
iwitness24
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus Page
Reader Travel
Family Notices 24

Read Online

Image
Read the Midweek Herald e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Local business directory

Honiton's trusted business finder

Show Job Lists

Find planning applications