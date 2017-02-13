Honiton Tesco manager is in the slime for charity
07:00 13 February 2017
Archant
Tesco Honiton store manager Lisa Byrne spent the day in a pool of green slime to raise money for a good cause.
Lisa volunteered for the gooey challenge to raise money for the Multiple Sclerosis Trust in support of her partner, Jon Makin, who is a manager at Tesco, in Cullumpton.
Jon, who is doing a Bear Grylls-style survival weekend for MS Trust, had asked that stores in the local area come up with different ways to help him raise £3,000.
A spokesman for the store said: “Lisa’s slimy stunt raised a huge £455 and was a huge hit with our customers and colleagues, some team members paying £10 a time to pour buckets of slime over their store manager!
“We would like to thank the kind customers who gave so generously for this great cause.”
Donations to Jon’s survival weekend can be made at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/J-MAKIN1