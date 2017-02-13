Honiton Tesco manager is in the slime for charity

Lisa bravely volunteered for this gooey challenge to raise money for the Multiple Sclerosis Trust. Picture: Contributed Archant

Tesco Honiton store manager Lisa Byrne spent the day in a pool of green slime to raise money for a good cause.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lisa bravely volunteered for this gooey challenge to raise money for the Multiple Sclerosis Trust. Picture; Contributed Lisa bravely volunteered for this gooey challenge to raise money for the Multiple Sclerosis Trust. Picture; Contributed

Lisa volunteered for the gooey challenge to raise money for the Multiple Sclerosis Trust in support of her partner, Jon Makin, who is a manager at Tesco, in Cullumpton.

Jon, who is doing a Bear Grylls-style survival weekend for MS Trust, had asked that stores in the local area come up with different ways to help him raise £3,000.

A spokesman for the store said: “Lisa’s slimy stunt raised a huge £455 and was a huge hit with our customers and colleagues, some team members paying £10 a time to pour buckets of slime over their store manager!

“We would like to thank the kind customers who gave so generously for this great cause.”

Donations to Jon’s survival weekend can be made at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/J-MAKIN1