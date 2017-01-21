Advanced search

Honiton youngsters lose their locks for charity in memory of Gabrielle

15:00 19 January 2017

Molly Clark, and Samia Mutter and their friend Taylor Appleby. Picture: Contributed

Archant

A trio of sleek bobs has become a badge of honour for three youngsters who cut their long locks for the Little Princess Trust charity.

The late Gabrielle Winser and her daughter Devon Hooper. Picture: ContributedThe late Gabrielle Winser and her daughter Devon Hooper. Picture: Contributed

Sisters Samia, aged 10, and Molly, aged six, and their friend Taylor Appleby, aged eight, donated lengths of their hair to help make real hair wigs for chemo-stricken children as part of a fun day in Honiton to raise funds for the Brain Tumour Charity.

Natasha Crewe, aged 32, from Talaton, near Escot, organised the fun day in memory of her sister, Samia and Molly’s aunt, Gabrielle Winser, a hairdresser from Honiton who died from a brain tumour in 2015, aged 26.

She said the day raised more than £1,150 for the Brain Tumour Charity and she hoped to make the fun day an annual event.

Natasha said: “I am so proud of Molly, Samia and Taylor for being so brave.”

After the hair cut.After the hair cut.

She added: “We raised £490 on the day and with the online donations from the Just Giving page it totals £1,158 with more donations still coming in.”

Natasha thanked Carole Gilson for the use of Honiton Family Church as the event venue, Becky Appleby for her help, family members for their support, and Lisa Bevan for cutting the girls’ hair.

