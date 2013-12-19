iWitness24 photo challenge winner
11:09 07 February 2017
Archant
We asked you to send in your weather photos from across East Devon. See the gallery of entries we had.
Photo challenge gallery
I live in Sidmouth and always have a camera with me when I'm out and about, in order to capture a moment in time. Picture: Michael Davis
Waves battering the sea wall in Exmouth. Picture: Tina Burke
This picture was taken of Exmouth Strand, on a wet night, on Tuesday 31st January 2017. Picture: Luke Eveleigh
Exmouth seafront 2017. Picture: Anna-louise Foxford
Morning mist at Woodbury Castle. Taken in early morning a few weeks ago. Picture: Richard White
Exmouth takes a winter battering. Picture: Richard White
This picture was taken from Exminster on 19.12.13. Apparently it suddenly went very dark back in Exmouth, you can see why! Picture: Alexandra Russell
Snow taken in December 2010 Floods taken July 2012. Picture: Barbara Mellor
Floods around Budleigh, taken July 2012. Picture: Barbara Mellor
Landslide in Budleigh after poor weather.
Richard White’s atmospheric photograph of a misty Woodbury Castle won our vote and was chosen as the winner of the iWitness24 weather-themed weekly photo challenge.
We asked for your photos on the theme of ‘weather’ for the launch of our weekly challenge, and you didn’t disappoint. We had entries ranging from brooding skies, flooded fields, snowy scenes and rough seas during the recent storm.
iWitness24 is a photo-sharing website run by Archant who publish many local newspapers such as the Sidmouth Herald, Exmouth Journal, Midweek Herald and Cranbrook Herald plus many others around the UK. Join iWitness24 and you could see your local photographs appearing in print or online across our news titles.
Our photo challenge theme for this week is ‘My Place’. We want to see your picture of your favourite place in East Devon - this could be a town, a seaside location, a secret spot or perhaps even your garden shed, away from the hubbub of the world.
Simply join iwitness24 and load your pictures in to the ‘Photo Challenge’ category. A winner will be picked next week - good luck!