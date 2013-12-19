Advanced search

Gallery

iWitness24 photo challenge winner

11:09 07 February 2017

Morning mist at Woodbury Castle. Taken in early morning a few weeks ago. Picture: Richard White

Morning mist at Woodbury Castle. Taken in early morning a few weeks ago. Picture: Richard White

Archant

We asked you to send in your weather photos from across East Devon. See the gallery of entries we had.

Comment

Photo challenge gallery

0
1 / 16

Richard White’s atmospheric photograph of a misty Woodbury Castle won our vote and was chosen as the winner of the iWitness24 weather-themed weekly photo challenge.

We asked for your photos on the theme of ‘weather’ for the launch of our weekly challenge, and you didn’t disappoint. We had entries ranging from brooding skies, flooded fields, snowy scenes and rough seas during the recent storm.

iWitness24 is a photo-sharing website run by Archant who publish many local newspapers such as the Sidmouth Herald, Exmouth Journal, Midweek Herald and Cranbrook Herald plus many others around the UK. Join iWitness24 and you could see your local photographs appearing in print or online across our news titles.

Our photo challenge theme for this week is ‘My Place’. We want to see your picture of your favourite place in East Devon - this could be a town, a seaside location, a secret spot or perhaps even your garden shed, away from the hubbub of the world.

Simply join iwitness24 and load your pictures in to the ‘Photo Challenge’ category. A winner will be picked next week - good luck!

Other News Stories

Homeowner call for beach management plan for Sidmouth

Yesterday, 18:24 Clarissa Place
Ref shs Before and after of shed

Paul Griew saw his summehouse dissapear down Sidmouth’s crumbling cliffs this week.

Read more

Inspector finds more than 17,000 crimes ‘not recorded’ by Devon and Cornwall Police

Yesterday, 13:04 Matt Smart

A report released by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary today (Thursday) said the force is ‘inadequate’ when it comes to recording crime.

Read more

Beehive’s early start-up loan repayment welcomed by Honiton Town Council

Yesterday, 08:47
The Honiton Beehive. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 2249-34-14AW

Honiton mayor Caroline Kolek has welcomed the early repayment of a loan which helped get The Beehive started.

Read more

Plenty to savour at the third Budleigh Food Festival

Wed, 18:30
Chef Chris Onions will be giving a cookery demo at the Budleigh Food Festival. Picture: Matt Austin.

Plans are being finalised for the third Budleigh Food Festival.

Read more

Body identified as missing Chard man

Wed, 15:39 Chris Carson
Ian Rowley

Police confirm that a body found in the River Axe was that of ‘vulnerable’ Ian Rowley, 58

Read more

Axminster man’s 80th birthday skydive

Wed, 15:18 Chris Carson
Allan Hill on his way down!

Allan is on target to raise nearly £3,000 for the Devon Air Ambulance

Read more

Lyme housing estate’s only shop closes

Wed, 11:51 Chris Carson
Staples Stores now closed

Staples Stores ceases trading after more than 60 years

Read more

Axminster teenager’s community spirit commended

Wed, 11:38 Chris Carson
Pictured are (l to r) Jack Bennett, 17, Deirdre Ryan and Victoria Robinson (EDDC Community Development workers), Chris Pritchard, 17, also from Millwey Rise.

Jack Bennett is praised after reaching the tenant of the year finals for his outstanding service to local sport

Read more

Axminster is set to welcome a new rector

Wed, 07:00 Chris Carson
The Reverend Clive Sedgewick

Axminster’s long-awaited new rector will take up his duties later this month.

Read more

Gallery: Spring Lambs

Tue, 17:07 Terry Ife
Spring lambs in their rain jackets. Ref shs 06-17TI 6791. Picture: Terry Ife

Photographer Terry Ife spotted these spring lambs frolicking around and pestering their mums’

Read more

Local Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 3°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

Most Read News

Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing Sidmouth woman

Police are concerned for the welfare of Tanya Vickery, who went missing on Tuesday evening

Axminster teenager’s community spirit commended

Pictured are (l to r) Jack Bennett, 17, Deirdre Ryan and Victoria Robinson (EDDC Community Development workers), Chris Pritchard, 17, also from Millwey Rise.

Devon’s ‘loneliest’ dog waits four years for home

Lacey

Seaton man accused of sexually assaulting a child

Exeter Crown Court.

Police resume search for missing Sidmouth woman

Police are concerned for the welfare of Tanya Vickery, who went missing on Tuesday evening

Shed falls over Sidmouth’s crumbling cliffs

Paul Griew's shed came down the cliff this afternoon. Credit: ex10sidvalley - Twitter

Useful Links

Family notices
Advertise in the paper
Submit a Story
Submit a Story
Buy Photos
Competitions
iwitness24
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus Page
Reader Travel
Family Notices 24

Read Online

Image
Read the Midweek Herald e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Local business directory

Honiton's trusted business finder

Show Job Lists

Find planning applications