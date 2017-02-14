Littletown team claims three firsts in gymnastics competition

Members of the Littletown Primary Academy gymnastic team. Picture: Contributed Archant

A team of 17 gymnasts from Littletown Primary Academy took part in the Devon Schools gymnastics competition, earlier this month.

Littletown entered three teams into the event, which took place on Sunday, February 5, at Exeter Gymnastics Club.

The teams were the under-nine girls, the under-11 girls and the under-11 boys.

A school spokesman said: “Each gymnast had to compete a one-minute floor routine to music and two vaults in front of the judges.

“The best four scores for each team went towards the final team total, so it was a real team effort.”

The morning started with the under-nine girls’ team, who finished in first place.

Alana Wallis took the individual gold medal and Grace Lawrence the silver.

The other teams competed in the afternoon and also had great success!

All teams finished in first place, enabling Littletown to take home three trophies at the end of the day.

Kian Thomas and Ellis Cousens finished in joint first position and Maisie Bennett took a bronze individual medal home.

Year four teacher and gymnastics coach Rachel Bodgin said “I am so proud of each and every one of the gymnasts. They have been working so hard during the run-up to the competition and showed pure determination and team spirit on the day.

“A special thanks goes to Mrs Budd, who has been running this competition for over 30 years.”