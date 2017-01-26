Advanced search

Local MPs claimed £310k in expenses

07:00 26 January 2017

Neil Parish MP

Neil Parish MP

Archant

East Devon’s two MPs between them claimed expenses totalling £310,875 last year, according to official figures just published.

Comment
Sir Hugo Swire MPSir Hugo Swire MP

Hugo Swire, who represents communities in the west of the region, including Sidmouth and Exmouth, was paid £164,381.

Neil Parish, whose Tiverton and Honiton constituency also includes Axminster and Seaton, claimed £146,498.

His total was made up of £111,874 spent on staffing, £20,256 on accommodation, £8,464 on office costs and £5,904 on travel.

Mr Parish, who is recovering after a hip replacement operation, was not available to comment, but an official at his Westminster office told the Herald: “Over four fifths of Neil’s expenses claims are for staffing and office costs. This allows Neil to carry out his parliamentary duties effectively and respond to constituents who contact him. Most of the remaining expenses allow Neil to rent a property in London. This allows him to stay in Westminster for three-four days a week to represent his constituents in Parliament.”

Mr Swire declined to comment on his figures, which were made up of £140,905 for staffing, £8,506 for accommodation, £8,013 for travel and £6,957 on office costs.

The data has been published by the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA).

Its chief executive, Marcial Boo, said: “Members of Parliament do a demanding job that is important for our democracy. IPSA helps them carry out their role, by paying legitimate business costs within a strong regulatory framework.”

Other News Stories

Questions over legal aid as Honiton woman is spared jail

17:00 Court reporter
Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Alex Walton

A Hallowe’en partygoer threatened a group of strangers with a screwdriver during a drunken confrontation in the early hours of the morning in the centre of Exeter.

Read more

Tribute paid to Exmouth man who died in A3052 collision

15:01 Daniel Wilkins
Andrew Clargo

The family of a popular Exmouth man who was killed in a serious collision on the A3052 near Seaton on Friday, January 20, have paid tribute.

Read more

Honiton’s air cadets aim to show off their facilities

11:00
The 1064 Honiton Squadron Air Training Corps on parade.

Potential high-fliers from across East Devon are being invited to Honiton Air Cadets’ next open day on Sunday (January 29).

Read more

Call for more support for Joe Gilson Mobility Scheme

07:00 Andrew Coley
Terry Jankowski

The work of Carol Gilson has been praised by one of her scheme’s beneficiaries.

Read more

Top cancer surgeon joins Lyme Regis RNLI team

Yesterday, 17:00 Chris Carson
Ken Lavery

A celebrated cancer surgeon has joined the volunteer crew of the RNLI lifeboat in Lyme Regis.

Read more

Honiton’s Sharon praised by TV’s Stephen

Yesterday, 16:10
Slimming World Consultant Sharon Grove met TV presenter Stephen Mulhern. Picture: Contributed

A Slimming World Consultant from Honiton has been praised by TV presenter Stephen Mulhern.

Read more

100 new police officers for Devon and Cornwall

Yesterday, 16:06 Stephen Sumner
Devon and Cornwall's Police and Crime Commisioner, Alison Hernandez

Devon and Cornwall will gain 100 police officers but lose up to 190 PCSOs over the next four years as part of a £24million funding shake-up.

Read more

Colyton man, 54, dies after road crash

Yesterday, 10:29 Chris Carson

High speed accident on the A3052 near Branscombe turning claims a second victim

Read more

Chimney fire at Tytherleigh

Yesterday, 10:10 Chris Carson
Axminster fire engine

Axminster firefighters tackle the blaze involving a wood burning stove

Read more

Local MPs claimed £310k in expenses

Yesterday, 07:00 Chris Carson
Neil Parish MP

East Devon’s two MPs between them claimed expenses totalling £310,875 last year, according to official figures just published.

Read more

Local Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Most Read News

Police appeal after fatal collision outside Branscombe

Colyton man, 54, dies after road crash

Woman trapped after Honiton accident

Axminster fire engine

Road reopens following crash near Honiton

Local MPs claimed £310k in expenses

Neil Parish MP

Road closed near Honiton following crash

Useful Links

Family notices
Advertise in the paper
Submit a Story
Submit a Story
Buy Photos
Competitions
iwitness24
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus Page
Reader Travel
Family Notices 24

Read Online

Image
Read the Midweek Herald e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Local business directory

Honiton's trusted business finder

Show Job Lists

Find planning applications