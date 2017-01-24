Advanced search

Lottery funds to aid two East Devon villages

08:50 24 January 2017

Broadhembury Memorial Hall. Ref mhh 04-17TI 6017. Picture: Terry Ife

Broadhembury Memorial Hall. Ref mhh 04-17TI 6017. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

A new defibrillator and car park extension project are among £1million of grants approved by the Big Lottery Fund.

Comment

Payhembury Parish Council has been given £2,834 towards the installation of a life-saving machine near the village shop.

The funding will also enable trained volunteers to administer emergency first aid, potentially saving lives in this remote rural area.

Councillor Tim Cox, a retired GP of 30 years, who led the project, said: “We are five miles away from the nearest ambulance station and in summer that can be a big problem with summer traffic on the lanes when you have two to three minutes.

“It [the defibrillator] is going to make a big difference to having an undamaged person at the end of it.”

In Broadhembury, the parish council received a grant of £3,750 to put towards a car park extension at the community centre.

The centre opened in September 2015 after receiving substantial funding from the lottery fund with parking for up to 15 cars.

The council’s latest project is to increase the capacity to up to 50 cars to meet its lottery conditions to make the hall sustainable.

Edwina Bradshaw, vice-chairman of the parish council and community centre trustee, said the centre will welcome garden presenter Bob Flowerdew in March, but will not be able to cater for the number of people expected to attend the talk.

She added: “The new project will extend the car park to offer approximately 50 car spaces and will enable us to fulfil our lottery targets.

“We have to be sustainable - it’s a wonderful hall.”

Other News Stories

Top cancer surgeon joins Lyme Regis RNLI team

17:00 Chris Carson
Ken Lavery

A celebrated cancer surgeon has joined the volunteer crew of the RNLI lifeboat in Lyme Regis.

Read more

Honiton’s Sharon praised by TV’s Stephen

16:10
Slimming World Consultant Sharon Grove met TV presenter Stephen Mulhern. Picture: Contributed

A Slimming World Consultant from Honiton has been praised by TV presenter Stephen Mulhern.

Read more

100 new police officers for Devon and Cornwall

16:06 Stephen Sumner
Devon and Cornwall's Police and Crime Commisioner, Alison Hernandez

Devon and Cornwall will gain 100 police officers but lose up to 190 PCSOs over the next four years as part of a £24million funding shake-up.

Read more

Colyton man, 54, dies after road crash

10:29 Chris Carson

High speed accident on the A3052 near Branscombe turning claims a second victim

Read more

Chimney fire at Tytherleigh

10:10 Chris Carson
Axminster fire engine

Axminster firefighters tackle the blaze involving a wood burning stove

Read more

Local MPs claimed £310k in expenses

07:00 Chris Carson
Neil Parish MP

East Devon’s two MPs between them claimed expenses totalling £310,875 last year, according to official figures just published.

Read more

Big Breakfast for Chardstock community hall

Yesterday, 17:00

The trustees of Chardstock Community Hall are hoping to bring home the bacon with a fundraising ‘Big Breakfast’ on Sunday (January 29).

Read more

Coroner concludes unlawful killing of Honiton woman

Yesterday, 16:52
Hilda Mary Oakland, 71, was found dead in a vehicle in Fenny Bridges on Wednesday, December 2.

A Honiton woman was unlawfully killed by her partner following an argument, a coroner has ruled.

Read more

Honiton Mayor’s warning over costly elections deterring young people

Yesterday, 15:00 Daniel Wilkins
Honiton mayor, Caroline Kolek.

Honiton’s mayor has expressed concerns about election costs following the resignation of three town councillors last month.

Read more

Axminster entrepreneur Mark’s 2,600-mile aid trip to war-torn Syria

Yesterday, 12:00 Eleanor Pipe
Mark Hannaford

An Axminster-based entrepreneur, who delivered medical supplies to rebuild the last children’s hospital in war-ravaged Syria, has told of his experiences and what inspired the daring journey.

Read more

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 3°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Most Read News

Police appeal after fatal collision outside Branscombe

Woman trapped after Honiton accident

Axminster fire engine

Colyton man, 54, dies after road crash

Road reopens following crash near Honiton

Local MPs claimed £310k in expenses

Neil Parish MP

Road closed near Honiton following crash

Useful Links

Family notices
Advertise in the paper
Submit a Story
Submit a Story
Buy Photos
Competitions
iwitness24
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus Page
Reader Travel
Family Notices 24

Read Online

Image
Read the Midweek Herald e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Local business directory

Honiton's trusted business finder

Show Job Lists

Find planning applications