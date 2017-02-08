Lyme housing estate’s only shop closes

Staples Stores ceases trading after more than 60 years

The only shop which served Lyme Regis’ biggest housing estate has closed – a victim of declining sales.

Staples Stores, on Staples Terrace, was opened by the late John Curtis some 60 years ago and its owners since then have included Bernard and Shirley Liddicoat, Mike Bass, Dave Toms and Howard and Sue Williams.

In a written statement to customers, the latest owner Michael Moles said: “Unfortunately the declining levels of turnover and the increasing cost of overheads no longer make the store sufficiently viable to operate as a stand alone business.

“As a result Staples Stores will cease trading and the handling /administration of newspaper deliveries will be transferred to Chideock Stores.”

The loss of the housing estate’s only store is seen as a major blow to itsmany residents, inlcuding a large number of senior citizens who relied on it for their provisions.