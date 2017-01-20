Lyme Regis RNLI volunteers honoured for their service

Tim Edwards (left) receives the crew member of the year award. Picture: RICHARD HOROBIN Archant

Members of the Lyme Regis RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew, their families and friends got the new year off to a celebratory start with their annual awards dinner.

The event at the By the Bay restaurant, on Saturday, was attended by around 70 crew members and their guests.

Among the awards was a long-service certificate to landscape gardener Garry Gibbs, a crew member for 20 years. Senior helm Tim Edwards was voted crew member of the year, and the much coveted bent propeller trophy went to helm Mark Colley. There were two new awards - Anchor Aweigh went to tractor driver Richard Beviss, while the second went to John Cable and Mark Gage for their conscientious ‘office’ work.