Lyme Regis Rotary Club is helping to make wishes come true

Archant

Lyme Regis Rotary Club has presented the children’s charity Make-A-Wish with a cheque for £1,400.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The money was collected over the Christmas period, including at the popular Carols Round the Tree in Broad Street.

Make-A-Wish exists to grant wishes to enrich the lives of children fighting life-threatening conditions, providing respite from their daily struggles.