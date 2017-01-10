Lyme RNLI crew swap boats for a refit
Spirit of Loch Fyne is replaced by the Douglas Murray for the next three months
The volunteer crew of the RNLI lifeboat in Lyme Regis said a temporary farewell to their vessel yesterday (Monday, January 9) as Spirit of Loch Fyne left the town for an upgrade of its equipment.
The four-year-old vessel was taken on a trailer by road and will eventually have a refit at the RNLI’s Inshore lifeboat centre on the Isle of Wight.
Lifeboat mechanic Mark Gage said: “Our boat is due for an upgrade of its electronics, including communications and navigation equipment, and will be away for about three months.”
As Spirit of Loch Fyne left, a replacement boat, number B830 and named Douglas Murray, arrived from the RNLI’s relief fleet.