Lyme RNLI crew swap boats for a refit

Lyme lifeboatThe Spirit of Loch Fyne goes for a refit. Picture: RICHARD HOROBIN Archant

Spirit of Loch Fyne is replaced by the Douglas Murray for the next three months

The volunteer crew of the RNLI lifeboat in Lyme Regis said a temporary farewell to their vessel yesterday (Monday, January 9) as Spirit of Loch Fyne left the town for an upgrade of its equipment.

The four-year-old vessel was taken on a trailer by road and will eventually have a refit at the RNLI’s Inshore lifeboat centre on the Isle of Wight.

Lifeboat mechanic Mark Gage said: “Our boat is due for an upgrade of its electronics, including communications and navigation equipment, and will be away for about three months.”

As Spirit of Loch Fyne left, a replacement boat, number B830 and named Douglas Murray, arrived from the RNLI’s relief fleet.