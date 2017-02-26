Advanced search

Lyme store’s fat cheque for lifeboat

11:36 22 February 2017

Lifeboat crew member Seb Cope with FatFace store manager Kayleigh Billson.

Archant

FatFace team donates £600 to local RNLI volunteers

Staff at the FatFace store in Lyme Regis have donated more than £600 to the local RNLI lifeboat charity.

The donation was raised during Black Friday weekend in November.

Staff members added £40 to the £562 raised in store. Under the ‘Thanks for Giivng’ initiatve the FatFace chain nationally donated some £200,000 to charities from its 221 stores.

In Lyme Regis the store chose the RNLI as its charity.

Store manager Kayleigh Billson said: “ We organised a few extra competitions to help raise money for our fantastic lifeboat station, a cause dear to everyone in Lyme and beyond.”

Lifeboat crew member Seb Cope is pictured receiving the cheque from Kayleigh.

