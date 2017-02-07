Membury teenager is a real high flyer

Air Cadet Nick Coombs from Membury Archant

Colyton Grammar School student finishes top of UK-wide Air Cadet Pilot Scheme

Colyton Grammar School student Nick Coombs has finished first in a gruelling UK–wide Air Cadet Pilot Scheme.

Each year, some 200 young people spend a fortnight in Dundee to complete 12 hours of flying.

Nick, 17, who lives in Membury, is Flight Sergeant at 2181 Ilminster Squadron, which he has been attending since he was 12.

“I really enjoyed the experience and I learnt a lot,” he said, after completing the pilot scheme.

The Air Cadets is a nationwide organisation which provides young people with opportunities to take part in adventure activities, sport, ceremonial drill, flying and a wide range of other activities.