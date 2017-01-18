Advanced search

More good news for Musbury’s primary school

17:00 18 January 2017

Musbury Primary School

Archant

Musbury Primary School’s PTFA raised more than £500 from its Christmas Luxury Raffle, with all the prizes donated by local businesses.

The group is raising money to help fund improvements to the outside play area.

“We wanted to get some really great prizes to encourage ticket sales, and are so grateful to all the businesses who have been able to support us by donating,” said secretary Eleanor Carr.

River Cottage, Exeter Chiefs, Axminster Flamingo Pool, Castlewood Vineyard, Tesco and Jurassic Coast Holiday Home Management all gave generously, so the prizes included a swim card, tickets to events, a £100 voucher for travelsupermarket.com and a huge festive hamper.

Pupils and parents worked  hard selling tickets to friends, family and neighbours, as well as at Axmister’s Festive Friday. Musbury Spar and The Golden Hind also sold tickets.

Pecorama donated a family day ticket as a separate draw for the children to encourage families to sell as many tickets as possible.

Musbury School was threatened with closure recently due to the falling numbers, but its fortunes have been turned around and its future secured, first by federating with Sidmouth and Hawkchurch C of E primary schools, and now having become part of an academy trust.

Since September 2015, head of teaching and learning Jayne Vanstone has steered the school, and overseen a near doubling of pupil numbers.

She said: “It has been a privilege working with pupils, parents and supporters as this lovely school enters the next phase of its long history.”

