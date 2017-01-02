Advanced search

Move to ban feeding seagulls in West Dorset

15:00 02 January 2017

Archant

Public consultations relating to anti-social behaviour have been launched by West Dorset District Council.

The authority is considering implementing Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) in relation to anti-social drinking, aggressive begging and the feeding of gulls in specific areas.

In addition, it will be consulting on a dog-related PSPO and is asking residents’ opinions on a number of options. Both consultations will run until 5pm on Wednesday, March 15.

For more information and to have your say on the dog-related PSPOs, please visit: dorsetforyou.com/west/your-say-dogs or to comment on anti-social behaviour, visit: dorsetforyou.com/west/your-say-asb

Following the consultation, reports will be produced for the overview and scrutiny committee in mid 2017, which will then make recommendations to the district council’s executive committee.

