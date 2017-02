Music students perform for Colyford care home residents

Colyton Grammar School students Jemima, Sam, Maddie, Louis at Elmwood

Four Colyton Grammar School students performed a musical selection at Elmwood Residential Home in Colyford.

Sam Chamberlain-Keen, Louis Michaelson, Jemima Proctor and Maddie Walsh played a range of pieces on the clarinet and piano, ranging from the Dad’s Army theme to the waltz from La La Land.

Jemima said: “It was a very supportive environment that helped build my confidence in my musical performance.