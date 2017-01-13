New music project for youngsters in Axminster

A new music project based in Axminster is aiming to strike a chord with young people from across East Devon.

Called Soundwaves, it offers weekly music-making sessions for all abilities.

Led by Lyme Regis-based music charity B Sharp, Soundwaves is an exciting after-school activity for young aspiring musicians and singers, aged nine to 11, who play an instrument or sing – as well as for those who would like to try out something new for the first time.

B Sharp professional music leader Jacques Verhaeren told the Herald: “We welcome everybody, whatever their level of musical experience, style or interest.

“The sessions are held in a relaxed, creative, fun and friendly environment and we will have a range of instruments available for those who don’t have one.”

Jacques will be working with Axminster-based fellow music leader Jon Pogson, a member of local band Mr Jean. The sessions will bring musicians together to play music, improve personal, social and musical confidence and will develop ideas generated by the young people to see where they lead.

“I’m thrilled to be working on Soundwaves in my home town, where music opportunities for this kind of creative expression are incredibly limited for young people,” added Jacques.

“It’s amazing how quickly young people can come up with a cool tune, some vocals or a catchy keyboard line, if they just have a go.”

B Sharp music leaders, who have years of experience running music sessions with young people in Lyme Regis and Bridport, say they are excited to be able to offer this programme in East Devon.

The project is funded by Devon Music Education Hub - Babcock, DAISI, the Devon Arts in Education charity, as part of a Youth Music grant funded programme, and the East Devon Parishes Together fund in association with Axminster Town Council.

All sessions are open to children from across the area, including all local primary schools. The sessions run every Wednesday, from 3.45pm, for a 4pm start, until 5pm at Axminster Primary School, starting today (Wednesday, January 11) until April 5 inclusive, initially, with a view to running during term-times afterwards.

The cost per young person per session is between £1 and £3. B Sharp also offer bursaries where applicable.

Registration and booking is advisable, but those who wish to participate are welcome to just turn up with a parent or guardian to meet the music leaders and other participants for the first session.

To find out more information, contact Fran Williams: fran@bsharp.uk.com or visit www.bsharp.uk.com