Advanced search

New music project for youngsters in Axminster

07:00 13 January 2017

B Sharp members and leaders in action. Pitcure: SUBMITTED

B Sharp members and leaders in action. Pitcure: SUBMITTED

Archant

A new music project based in Axminster is aiming to strike a chord with young people from across East Devon.

Comment

Called Soundwaves, it offers weekly music-making sessions for all abilities.

Led by Lyme Regis-based music charity B Sharp, Soundwaves is an exciting after-school activity for young aspiring musicians and singers, aged nine to 11, who play an instrument or sing – as well as for those who would like to try out something new for the first time.

B Sharp professional music leader Jacques Verhaeren told the Herald: “We welcome everybody, whatever their level of musical experience, style or interest.

“The sessions are held in a relaxed, creative, fun and friendly environment and we will have a range of instruments available for those who don’t have one.”

Jacques will be working with Axminster-based fellow music leader Jon Pogson, a member of local band Mr Jean. The sessions will bring musicians together to play music, improve personal, social and musical confidence and will develop ideas generated by the young people to see where they lead.

“I’m thrilled to be working on Soundwaves in my home town, where music opportunities for this kind of creative expression are incredibly limited for young people,” added Jacques.

“It’s amazing how quickly young people can come up with a cool tune, some vocals or a catchy keyboard line, if they just have a go.”

B Sharp music leaders, who have years of experience running music sessions with young people in Lyme Regis and Bridport, say they are excited to be able to offer this programme in East Devon.

The project is funded by Devon Music Education Hub - Babcock, DAISI, the Devon Arts in Education charity, as part of a Youth Music grant funded programme, and the East Devon Parishes Together fund in association with Axminster Town Council.

All sessions are open to children from across the area, including all local primary schools. The sessions run every Wednesday, from 3.45pm, for a 4pm start, until 5pm at Axminster Primary School, starting today (Wednesday, January 11) until April 5 inclusive, initially, with a view to running during term-times afterwards.

The cost per young person per session is between £1 and £3. B Sharp also offer bursaries where applicable.

Registration and booking is advisable, but those who wish to participate are welcome to just turn up with a parent or guardian to meet the music leaders and other participants for the first session.

To find out more information, contact Fran Williams: fran@bsharp.uk.com or visit www.bsharp.uk.com

Other News Stories

Get off the couch and get running for Honiton Dementia Action Alliance

11:00
Heather Penwarden, Min Rennolds, Ben Willis and Victoria Price with the groups Dementia Friendly Rural Community of the Year 2016 award.

Following being named by the Alzheimer’s Society as Dementia Friendly Rural Community of the Year 2016, Honiton Dementia Action Alliance is launching an Action on Dementia programme for 2017.

Read more

Gallery: A decade after MSC Napoli beached on Branscombe’s shore

10:28 Eleanor Pipe
Napoli 2017. Picture: Simon Horn

An ‘unprecedented’ disaster that has left a lasting legacy in East Devon

Read more

Turf cut on Honiton Community College’s new building project

07:00 Eleanor Pipe
Honiton Community College students and teachers at the turf cutting ceremony. mhh 02-17TI 5314. Picture: Terry Ife

Pupils were on hand to make a ceremonial start to a new sports complex at Honiton Community College.

Read more

Coroner rules separate suicides on Honiton couple

Yesterday, 17:00 Court reporter
County Hall in Exeter.

A man hanged himself six hours after his lover killed herself in the same way at the same house.

Read more

Honiton Town Council set to issue statement

Yesterday, 15:00
The Honiton Beehive. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 2243-34-14AW

Honiton Town Council has said it will be issuing a statement about the recent judicial review in due course.

Read more

Police called to A3052 between Beer and Branscombe

Yesterday, 14:01 Clarissa Place

Police were called to a two vehicle road traffic collision near Branscombe following reports of an overturned van.

Read more

Gallery: Axminster pantomime takes to the high seas

Yesterday, 11:00 Andrew Coley
The cast of Axminster Drama Club's production of Robinson Crusoe. Picture: Andrew Coley

The curtain is set to rise on Axminster Drama Club’s production of Robinson Crusoe on Thursday.

Read more

East Devon pupils can learn what Anglo-Saxons built

Yesterday, 07:00 Chris Carson
Kate Edwards (left.) and Charlotte Eve. Picture: SUBMITTED

A new ‘construction company’ has set up in Uplyme – building Anglo-Saxon longhouses and roundhouses.

Read more

First five rosette award of 2017 for Devon restaurant

Yesterday, 01:00 Daniel Wilkins
Michael Wignall, chef at Gidleigh Park

A Devon-based restaurant will become the first in 2017 to be given a top industry award.

Read more

Eventbrite offers refund for cancelled Rocksolid at Escot Park

Mon, 14:09 Clarissa Place
Rock and roll- the RockSolid Race is back 21- 22 March with over 5,000 rockers and 1,000 rock stars finding a mud bath at Escot Park, near Ottery St Mary. See rocksolidrace.com/exeter.html for sign-up details.

Participants who paid for the event through the website are set to receive a full refund.

Read more

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

Most Read News

First five rosette award of 2017 for Devon restaurant

Michael Wignall, chef at Gidleigh Park

Coroner rules separate suicides on Honiton couple

County Hall in Exeter.

Eventbrite offers refund for cancelled Rocksolid at Escot Park

Rock and roll- the RockSolid Race is back 21- 22 March with over 5,000 rockers and 1,000 rock stars finding a mud bath at Escot Park, near Ottery St Mary. See rocksolidrace.com/exeter.html for sign-up details.

Axminster pantomime takes to the high seas

The cast of Axminster Drama Club's production of Robinson Crusoe. Picture: Andrew Coley

Devon and Somerset Fire Service to open recruitment for wholetime firefighters

East Devon pupils can learn what Anglo-Saxons built

Kate Edwards (left.) and Charlotte Eve. Picture: SUBMITTED

Useful Links

Family notices
Advertise in the paper
Submit a Story
Submit a Story
Buy Photos
Competitions
iwitness24
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus Page
Reader Travel
Family Notices 24

Read Online

Image
Read the Midweek Herald e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Local business directory

Honiton's trusted business finder

Show Job Lists

Find planning applications