Advanced search

New plan to safeguard Honiton hospital beds suggested

11:00 13 January 2017

Honiton hospital entrance. Photo by Terry Ife ref mhh 4439-48-11TI

Honiton hospital entrance. Photo by Terry Ife ref mhh 4439-48-11TI

Archant

New proposals to save Honiton Hospital’s inpatient beds have been put forward by its Friends group.

Comment

Removing them is the preferred option in a consultation document issued by NHS NEW Devon Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) as part of a £400million cost saving scheme.

The CCG’s report – entitled Your Future Care – sets out proposals to ‘improve your future care in North, East and West Devon by providing more care in people’s homes and avoiding hospital admissions where possible’.

The public and health care groups have been asked their views on four options for future inpatient services across the region – but none allows for Honiton retaining any beds.

The options are:

A) 32 beds in Tiverton, 24 beds in Seaton and 16 beds in Exmouth.

B) 32 beds in Tiverton, 24 beds in Sidmouth and 16 beds in Exmouth.

C) 32 beds in Tiverton, 24 beds in Seaton and 16 beds in Whipton.

D) 32 beds in Tiverton, 24 in Sidmouth and 16 beds in Whipton.

But in its response to the consultation, Honiton Hospital League of Friends has put forward an alternative plan, which it wants the CCG to consider.

This would see Honiton retain 16 beds, out of a total of 72 with the others provided at: Tiverton 24, Seaton/Sidmouth 16 and Exmouth 16.

Friends’ chairman Heather Penwarden said: “We remain unconvinced that eroding our community hospital medical beds will result in better care and financial savings. In the absence of detailed costings of the alternative options, we have seen no credible evidence of a viable and safe home care-based alternative and, in fact, would advocate the nurturing of community hospitals as the way forward.”

Other News Stories

First five rosette award of 2017 for Devon restaurant

01:00 Daniel Wilkins
Michael Wignall, chef at Gidleigh Park

A Devon-based restaurant will become the first in 2017 to be given a top industry award.

Read more

Eventbrite offers refund for cancelled Rocksolid at Escot Park

Yesterday, 14:09 Clarissa Place
Rock and roll- the RockSolid Race is back 21- 22 March with over 5,000 rockers and 1,000 rock stars finding a mud bath at Escot Park, near Ottery St Mary. See rocksolidrace.com/exeter.html for sign-up details.

Participants who paid for the event through the website are set to receive a full refund.

Read more

Honiton’s Poppy Appeal raises £14,700

Yesterday, 11:00

Organisers of the Poppy Appeal in Honiton have said it raised more than £14,000.

Read more

Pupils benefit as young rugby star returns to Honiton

Yesterday, 09:10 Andrew Coley
Pupils enjoyed the Junior Sports Academy Workshop with Charlie Wright. Picture: Contributed

Honiton Community College welcomed back former student Charlie Wright to lead a Junior Sports Academy workshop.

Read more

Fire service offers chimney advice in East Devon

Sunday, January 15, 2017

Firefighters are reminding residents across East Devon of the importance of getting their chimneys swept.

Read more

Police appeal after window smashed in Lyme Regis

Sunday, January 15, 2017

At some time between 2.30pm and 3.50pm, on Thursday, January 5, the rear window of a vehicle which had been left parked near to The Woodroffe School, in Lyme Regis, was smashed.

Read more

Axminster fundraiser supports Devon Air Ambulance

Sunday, January 15, 2017
Rob Cope and Allan Hill collecting for the air ambulance at Axminster Tesco. Picture: CHRIS CARSON

Axminster fundraiser Allan Hill, 79, was collecting for his favourite cause again – with a little help from Tesco.

Read more

Honiton’s festive lights a result of working together

Sunday, January 15, 2017 Sean Keywood
The festive lights above New Street in Honiton captured by Steve Mallon. Ref mhh festive Honiton-2. Picture: Steve Mallon

Council chiefs have hailed a successful first year of new Christmas lights in Honiton.

Read more

Honiton’s Emily awarded scholarship to continue her science studies

Sunday, January 15, 2017 Chris Carson
Emily Louise Dunn

Three outstanding students – including one from East Devon – have been awarded Women in Science scholarships by Bangor University.

Read more

Tasty sessions lined up for Seaton

Saturday, January 14, 2017

Cooking advice is being offered in Seaton this month

Read more

Local Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Most Read News

Pupils benefit as young rugby star returns to Honiton

Pupils enjoyed the Junior Sports Academy Workshop with Charlie Wright. Picture: Contributed

Devon and Somerset Fire Service to open recruitment for wholetime firefighters

King’s School launch consultation into school uniform

Rob Gammon has nearly completed his first term as head of The King's School

Eventbrite offers refund for cancelled Rocksolid at Escot Park

Rock and roll- the RockSolid Race is back 21- 22 March with over 5,000 rockers and 1,000 rock stars finding a mud bath at Escot Park, near Ottery St Mary. See rocksolidrace.com/exeter.html for sign-up details.

Cardboard collections coming soon

A new Romaquip recycling lorry, which will be used by East Devon District Council to deliver its new recycling service in Exmouth.

TEN YEARS ON: Farmer at the heart of crisis

Philip Skinner.

Useful Links

Family notices
Advertise in the paper
Submit a Story
Submit a Story
Buy Photos
Competitions
iwitness24
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus Page
Reader Travel
Family Notices 24

Read Online

Image
Read the Midweek Herald e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Local business directory

Honiton's trusted business finder

Show Job Lists

Find planning applications