Oar-some achievement for Colyton’s Rupert

Colyton teenager Rupert Gaukroger with his award Archant

Colyton Grammar School student Rupert Gaukroger, has been awarded the ‘Bob Euden Memorial Rowing Award’ for his contribution to the Exmouth Sea Cadets’ rowing team during the past year.

Rupert, 13, led his team to second place in the district finals from the position of coxswain, the member who sits at the back of the boat and is responsible for steering and co-ordinating the other rowers in the team.

The Bob Euden Memorial Rowing Award shield and certificate is presented to the cadet who has shown the most significant achievement and hard work that year.

Year eight pupil Rupert, who lives in Colyton, said: “I really enjoyed competing and being the coxswain, and I am very proud of my award.”