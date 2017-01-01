One-way system during Axminster works

Major diversions will be in operation when Axminster town centre is closed to east-bound traffic next month.

Electrical works are set to begin in West Street on Monday, January 9, and could last until February 3.

During that period, the east-bound carriageway will be closed and traffic diverted via the B3261, Lyme Road, and the A35 – and vice versa.

Town councillors expressed concerns about the extra vehicles using King Edward Road, where parked cars already make it difficult for traffic to get through.

But Cllr Jeremy Walden said he understood that it was planned to put down ‘no waiting’ cones on both sides of the street during the operation.

The works are being carried out by Western Power Distribution and will involve removal of the electrical sub station alongside West Street and reinforcement of the underground cabling network.