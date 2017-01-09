Ordeal in the dark for injured beach walker near Lyme

Tim Robinson being treated on the beach by coastguards and lifeboat crew. Picture: PAULA ROBINSON Archant

Man with broken leg staggered and crawled for two hours before being rescued by lifeboat crew

Tim Robinson recovering in Dorset County Hospital. Picture: PAULA ROBINSON Tim Robinson recovering in Dorset County Hospital. Picture: PAULA ROBINSON

A man who broke his leg after slipping on rocks staggered and crawled nearly a mile in the dark for more than two hours before he was found by a lifeboat crew and his worried wife.

Tim Robinson,54, fell during a walk at about 4.30pm on Saturday (January 7) on the beach under Golden Cap, east of Lyme Regis.

Lyme Regis RNLI lifeboat crew launched at 7.10pm to assist coastguards in a search for Mr Robinson. They located him during a shoreline search eight minutes later.

Two first-aid trained crew members, Tom Crabbe and Tom Wallis, went ashore to help coastguards assess Mr Robinson’s condition. Meanwhile the lifeboat returned to Lyme Regis to pick up three further crew to steady the vessel in the surf when it was beached to take Mr Robinson aboard.

Mr. Robinson’s wife, Paula, who raised the alarm, started to walk along the beach from Seatown looking for her husband.

She said: ”Luckily, Tim had a torch but no mobile phone. I saw a flicker of light and thought it must be him. But I picked up a rock, just in case it wasn’t !”

Jon Broome, who was in charge of the lifeboat for his first ‘shout’ since qualifying as a helm, said: ”It was a very well organised rescue by all involved. It seems Mr Robinson used sticks to help him stagger and crawl towards Seatown after the injury.”

From his hospital bed in Dorchester Mr Robinson, who is a full time member of the Territorial Army, said: ”I just slipped on a rock and have two fractures of the right leg. Everyone who helped me was just terrific.”

Mr Robinson was taken aboard the lifeboat to a waiting ambulance at Lyme Regis harbour. The lifeboat returned at 8.49pm

Mr and Mrs Robinson, from the Derby area, had been staying in Bridport on a short holiday.

