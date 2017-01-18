Outdoor learning ‘is not just for summer’ say East Devon rangers

Maddie, 5, and Isabella aged 4, from Shute Primary School, learning about nature at Seaton Wetlands. Archant

Schools across East Devon are being reminded that they can arrange year-round outdoor sessions with education rangers from the district council’s Countryside team.

They are standing by to help children get the most out of learning about nature and the outside world.

Evidence shows that giving children the opportunity to discover, learn about and experience the natural world is hugely important and the education rangers believe that outdoor learning shouldn’t be limited to summer alone.

East Devon District Council ranger Meg Knowles said: “Winter provides some excellent outdoor learning opportunities, which help encourage children to get outside and explore, whatever the weather, as long as they are dressed appropriately.

“School groups and families can join us to become nature detectives – looking for clues and evidence left behind by animals, and learning how animals and plants have adapted to survive their environment and the changing seasons.”

The rangers have recently held sessions with children from Shute Primary School at Seaton Wetlands.

Foundation Stage Unit Leader Gilly Clark said: “Working with the education rangers at Seaton Wetlands engaged the children in practical, hands-on activities.”

To find out more, visit wildeastdevon.co.uk, or contact the rangers directly via education@eastdevon.gov.uk