Pancake Day Poll: What is your favourite pancake topping?

How will you top your pancakes this Shrove Tuesday? Archant

It’s Pancake Day on Tuesday, February 28, and we want to know what Devon’s favourite pancake topping is. Sweet, savoury or both? Decide in our poll here...

It’s Shrove Tuesday - aka Pancake Day - on Tuesday, February 28.

And while Devon prepares to get flipping, we want to know what your favourite pancake topping is.

Do you prefer the classic of lemon and sugar, or do you like to drown your pancakes in maple syrup?

Perhaps you like a savoury option of cheese and ham - or do you mix it up and go for both with bacon and syrup?

We’ve put together some classic toppings in our poll above and we want you to vote for your favourites.

And if you’ve got any other suggestions (the crazier, the better!), make sure you post them on our Facebook page or tag us on Twitter.