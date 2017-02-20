Primary school leads project to install defibrillator in Feniton

Feniton and Tipton St John Church of England primary schools, both of the Otter Valley Federation have been leading community projects to install life-saving defibrillators in their respective villages.

The fundraising began back in December when every child in each school took part in their school Christmas shows, with the collections afterwards going to the charity Heartswell, which provides defibrillators and training in their use, for communities in Devon and Cornwall.

Fundraising has continued with Feniton year three child, Kadence Cheffey, raising £58.96 by baking cakes and selling them.

A spokesman said: “This helped lead to £892.43 being raised in Feniton. The federation received a significant donation from the Gawthorn Cardiac Trust which hugely boosted the fundraising and for which both schools and communities are immensely grateful.”

Other donations have been made by Feniton councillor Susie Bond, pupil Elliana Steel and Mr and Mrs Davies from the Nog Inn.

There have also been pledges from Feniton Church and Feniton Village Hall.

With the defibrillators due to be installed, training dates have been set for the community on the following dates:

● Sunday, March 12, at Feniton Primary School from 8.45-10.15am or 10.30-noon.

● Friday, May 19, at Feniton Primary School: 4-5.30pm. This session is primarily for school staff but if we have spaces we may be able to take members from the community.

If any members of the local community would like to sign up for the training (there is a maximum of 30 places per session) then please contact Feniton Primary School (admin@feniton.devon.sch.uk or tel: 01404 850303) for training at Feniton. Places will be allocated on a first come, first served basis and will be confirmed with you before the day.

Colin Butler, executive headteacher of the Otter Valley Federation said “It is wonderful how the communities of Tipton St John and Feniton have pulled together to make these projects a reality. Although we hope that the equipment doesn’t ever have to be used, we hope that if an emergency situation does arise it will help to save lives”.