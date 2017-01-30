Public urged to call council over dog dirt menace in Seaton

Seaton councillor Peter Birrows and a sign urging dog owners to pick up after their pets Archant

Seaton Town Council is urging residents to blow the whistle on pet owners who allow their dogs to foul the streets.

At their meeting last week, members heard the growing problem was especially bad in Harepath Road and along the seafront.

The resort’s part-time dog warden carried out regular patrols and could issue fixed penalties - but he could not be everywhere, said mayor Marcus Hartnell.

He said: “The vast majority of dog owners are picking up, and I would urge the public to contact the council if they suspect others are not doing the same so we can take action.”

Email them at admin@seaton.gov.uk or call 01297 21388.