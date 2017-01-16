Pupils benefit as young rugby star returns to Honiton

Pupils enjoyed the Junior Sports Academy Workshop with Charlie Wright. Picture: Contributed Archant

Honiton Community College welcomed back former student Charlie Wright to lead a Junior Sports Academy workshop.

The workshop was designed to educate the pupils about balancing training and study, understanding some of the difficult choices and sacrifices that elite athletes have to make and to provide some practical experience of strength and conditioning and healthy eating choices.

While at the college, Mr Wright played rugby for England Under 16s as well as being selected for the Exeter Chiefs Academy.

He has since been selected for England Under 18s last season and is in the squad again this year and will compete in matches against the home nations in March and has a tour to South Africa in the summer.

Mr Wright shared his experiences of dealing with injury, balancing study, making sacrifices and the importance of positive role models in achieving success.

The pupils also had a practical session looking at weight lifting technique and in preparing pre- and post-workout shakes during the nutrition section.

Many of the pupils are studying sports science and were able to explain why a nutritious diet is so important to support effective training.

Sports academy co-ordinator Tom Skelding said: “Welcoming Charlie back to college has been a real inspiration for our young athletes because he had a very similar start to his sporting career.

“His natural talent is a very small part in his success with the majority of it coming through hard work, drive and total dedication.

“Charlie is someone that our HCC students can relate to and is a very positive role model and I look forward to welcoming Charlie back year on year, hopefully one day as the Exeter Chiefs’ first team captain!”