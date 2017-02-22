Advanced search

RBL branch under threat in Honiton

10:01 22 February 2017

Sub

Honiton’s Royal British Legion (RBL) faces closure after more than nine decades of service if volunteers do not come forward to carry on its work.

Comment

Chairman Christopher Sinden has issued an urgent appeal for help on behalf of the once-thriving branch and warned that approximately £15,000 a year in Poppy Appeal donations could be lost to the forces charity.

He explained there are 105 members, but those who hold key committee roles have dwindled to ‘unsustainable’ numbers and it is hoped a last rallying call will save the branch and maintain Honiton’s long-standing connection with the military.

Mr Sinden said: “If we can save the branch, we can secure the future of the Poppy Appeal in the town. Since the club HQ closed about six years ago, we have tried to recruit people and it’s proved impossible. People will do their bit for the Poppy Appeal, but do not want to do more.

“We have a committee of about seven people and two of the major players are leaving for various reasons so that leaves us with no treasurer.

“We also need a secretary and a chairman.

“It is really important to keep this branch going because of its links with the community, especially in November with the Remembrance events.

“Honiton was a garrison town and has a long tradition of supporting the forces and the welfare of service personnel.”

He added that what is happening in Honiton is reflected across the country where RBL branches are suffering from a lack of new members, but Mr Sinden hopes the town will act to prevent the branch from folding after 92 years of service.

Members will be manning information stations across the town from early next month in a bid to attract volunteers.

They have until the end of May and - if the appeal is not successful – will start to wind the branch up in September this year.

Anyone who may be able to help or is interested in finding out more can contact Mr Sinden on 01404 44474 or email: Christophersinden@btinternet.com or branch treasurer Dave Lewis on 07707 997621 or email: cuckoocharlie@portinastorm.eclipse.co.uk  Alternatively, visit one of the RBL stations available on: Saturday, March 4, 9.30am to 2pm, at High Street, outside St Paul’s Church. Saturday, March 25, 8.30am to 5pm, at Tesco, Honiton. Saturday, April 1, 9.30am to 2pm, at High Street, outside St Paul’s Church. Saturday, May 13, 9.30am to 2pm, at High Street, outside St Paul’s Church.

Other News Stories

Volunteers needed to join the Seaton Big Clean team

07:00 Chris Carson

Hundreds are expected to roll up their sleeves again for this year’s Seaton Big Clean.

Read more

Poll: Pancake Day Poll: What is your favourite pancake topping?

Yesterday, 16:00 Sarah Howells

It’s Pancake Day on Tuesday, February 28, and we want to know what Devon’s favourite pancake topping is. Sweet, savoury or both? Decide in our poll here...

Read more

Beau’s three year wait for a forever home

Yesterday, 11:59 Becca Gliddon

Lurcher Beau, aged six, has spent the last three years at Dogs Trust Ilfracombe and watched more than 1,000 dogs find their forever home while he has been overlooked. Can you give him the home he deserves?

Read more

Gallery: The changing face of Lyme Regis

Yesterday, 11:48 Chris Carson

Shady Tree lecture will highlight some of the resort’s major events

Read more

East Devon WASPI campaigners set to take fight to Westminster

Yesterday, 11:18 Eleanor Pipe

Sidmouth protesters among those arguing against ‘draconian’ changes that they say have ‘left retirement plans in tatters’

Read more

Council tax increase announced for East Devon

Thu, 14:42 Sean Keywood

East Devon District Council (EDDC) has agreed to increase its share of council tax.

Read more

Lyme Regis Fossil Festival promises fun for all

Thu, 10:10 Chris Carson

This year’s theme is Time, Tides and Tectonics,

Read more

Lyme store’s fat cheque for lifeboat

Wed, 11:36 Chris Carson

FatFace team donates £600 to local RNLI volunteers

Read more

Memorial dinner in Branscombe raises £520 for British Heart Foundation

Wed, 11:27 Clarissa Place

A dinner held in memory of one of Branscombe’s ‘big characters’ has raised £520 for the British Heart Foundation.

Read more

RBL branch under threat in Honiton

Wed, 10:01 Ellie Pipe

Honiton’s Royal British Legion (RBL) faces closure after more than nine decades of service if volunteers do not come forward to carry on its work.

Read more

Local Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Most Read News

Medieval art found at Exeter’s fire hit Royal Clarence Hotel

Colyton pair’s station clean up

Marina and Suzy-Grace share the love with a ‘hugging’ space

TV’s Jeremy Kyle visits Lyme Lifeboat Station

Council tax increase announced for East Devon

Lyme mourns popular resident Sheila Wheeler, 89.

Useful Links

Family notices
Advertise in the paper
Submit a Story
Submit a Story
Buy Photos
Competitions
iwitness24
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus Page
Reader Travel
Family Notices 24

Read Online

Image
Read the Midweek Herald e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Local business directory

Honiton's trusted business finder

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Find planning applications