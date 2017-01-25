Retired doctor from Hawkchurch marks her 80th with a skydive

Skydiving Dr Rachel Mackenzie, aged 80 Archant

A retired GP who marked her 80th birthday with a skydive has described the experience as ‘breathtaking’.

Dr Rachel Mackenzie, of Hawkchurch, did the tandem jump to raise money for the Devon Air Ambulance on Saturday, January 14.

Strapped to an instructor she leapt from a plane at 15,000ft after taking off from Dunkeswell airfield.

Afterwards she told the Herald: “I didn’t want any present for my 80th - which was on January 3 - so thought it would be rather nice to give a present instead.

“Being a doctor myself, I thought the air ambulance would be a wonderful thing to subscribe to - it does marvellous work.

“It was a thrilling experience - I saw all the country spread out beneath me.

“It was wonderful, truly breathtaking.”

So far, Dr Mackenzie’s skydive has raised around £1,500 for the flying medics.

Anyone who wants to add to the fund should visit the air ambulance website https://www.daat.org/ and follow the links for donations to the Rachel Mackenzie collection.

Dr Mackenzie worked alongside her late husband Donald, also a doctor, in countries around the world, including Rumania where she was a volunteer medic helping to treat the street children.